Sunny, but chilly, Las Vegas Sunday forecast

High temperatures near 60 with lows near 40 expected all week in Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

A high of 59 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chilly winds will join the sunshine on Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

A high near 59 is forecast with southwest winds of 7-12 mph switching to north-northwest at 13-18 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph are possible.

The Monday low will be around 40 with north-northwest winds of 9 mph making it feel closer to freezing.

Monday’s high is expected to be around 57 before a Tuesday low near 39.

Conditions are not expected to warm much the entire week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.