41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Las Vegas Weather

Sunny, but chilly, Las Vegas Sunday forecast

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A high of 59 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, according to the National Weat ...
A high of 59 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chilly winds will join the sunshine on Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

A high near 59 is forecast with southwest winds of 7-12 mph switching to north-northwest at 13-18 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph are possible.

The Monday low will be around 40 with north-northwest winds of 9 mph making it feel closer to freezing.

Monday’s high is expected to be around 57 before a Tuesday low near 39.

Conditions are not expected to warm much the entire week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ leaves Vegas with wheelbarrow full of cash
‘Mattress Mack’ leaves Vegas with wheelbarrow full of cash
2
Cortez Masto, Laxalt race tightens with latest vote count update
Cortez Masto, Laxalt race tightens with latest vote count update
3
Clark County expects to finish ballot count today
Clark County expects to finish ballot count today
4
Jon Gruden responds to NFL’s Supreme Court filings over lawsuit
Jon Gruden responds to NFL’s Supreme Court filings over lawsuit
5
Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor’s race after Sisolak concedes
Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor’s race after Sisolak concedes
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho, with t ...
Last total lunar eclipse until 2025 coming Tuesday
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

The event will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset.