Sunny, but chilly, Las Vegas Sunday forecast
High temperatures near 60 with lows near 40 expected all week in Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.
Chilly winds will join the sunshine on Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.
A high near 59 is forecast with southwest winds of 7-12 mph switching to north-northwest at 13-18 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph are possible.
The Monday low will be around 40 with north-northwest winds of 9 mph making it feel closer to freezing.
Monday’s high is expected to be around 57 before a Tuesday low near 39.
Conditions are not expected to warm much the entire week.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.