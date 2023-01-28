Sunny, chilly Las Vegas weekend may turn wet, windy by Monday

Temperatures will remain below normal this weekend before a chance for rain and colder temperatures arrive by Monday.

Rain is a 20-30 percent chance by Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas residents and visitors can enjoy a reasonable weekend before winter turns a bit harsher early next week.

The Saturday high should be near 56 with a sunny sky and light winds, according to the National Weather Service.

The Sunday morning low will be near 34 with similar sunshine before rising to a high near 59. Winds of 6-11 mph could ramp up to 15 to 20 mph in the afternon and evening with gusts to 26 mph.

Sunday night brings mostly cloudy conditions and a 20 percent chance of showers after 10 p.m.

Rain could continue on Monday morning. The high will be near 49. The chance of rain is pegged at 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

A slow warming trend will begin Tuesday, but daily highs and lows will remain about 7-10 degrees below normal.

