Sunny, warm Las Vegas weekend begins with delightful Friday

A high near 83 is forecast for Las Vegas on Friday, April 9, 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

Near perfect weather conditions are forecast for Las Vegas residents and visitors on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

With a sunny sky and winds at 15 mph or less, the expected high is 83, down 4 degrees from the 87 recorded Thursday.

“It will be pretty nice and refreshing,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

Weekend conditions will be similar with the highs rising to about 89 on Saturday and 88 on Sunday.

After a similar high on Monday, a weather system will move into the valley on Tuesday.

“No rain is expected, but it will cool off pretty drastically and we will get some strong winds,” Outler said, adding that winds could reach 30 to 35 mph.

The Wednesday high is currently forecast to be 73.

