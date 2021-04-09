64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Sunny, warm Las Vegas weekend begins with delightful Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2021 - 4:06 am
 
A high near 83 is forecast for Las Vegas on Friday, April 9, 2021, according to the National We ...
A high near 83 is forecast for Las Vegas on Friday, April 9, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. An aerial view of the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino from the Goodyear blimp on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Near perfect weather conditions are forecast for Las Vegas residents and visitors on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

With a sunny sky and winds at 15 mph or less, the expected high is 83, down 4 degrees from the 87 recorded Thursday.

“It will be pretty nice and refreshing,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

Weekend conditions will be similar with the highs rising to about 89 on Saturday and 88 on Sunday.

After a similar high on Monday, a weather system will move into the valley on Tuesday.

“No rain is expected, but it will cool off pretty drastically and we will get some strong winds,” Outler said, adding that winds could reach 30 to 35 mph.

The Wednesday high is currently forecast to be 73.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas news anchor demands $20M amid fraud allegations
Las Vegas news anchor demands $20M amid fraud allegations
2
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
3
Developer buys 350 acres in North Las Vegas
Developer buys 350 acres in North Las Vegas
4
Get a close look at shuttle system 40 feet beneath the convention center
Get a close look at shuttle system 40 feet beneath the convention center
5
Las Vegas to recover faster, stronger than expected, analysts say
Las Vegas to recover faster, stronger than expected, analysts say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST