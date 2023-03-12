Sunshine, 70s forecast for Las Vegas before chance of rain

Weather conditions in the valley will be close to seasonal norms for a few days before a chance of rain arrives in the middle of the week.

Winds will be close to calm and the high in Las Vegas will be around 74 on Sunday, March 12, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas weather conditions will be close to seasonal norms for a few days before a chance of rain arrives in the middle of the week.

Sunday should see a high near 74, identical to the Saturday high, with a sunny sky and west winds of 5-7 mph switching to east in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The Monday low will be around 50 with light winds overnight.

Monday should see a sunny sky with a high near 72 and light winds.

Tuesday will be similar with a high near 74 before a 50 percent chance of showers Tuesday night.

The chance of rain will continue on Wednesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.