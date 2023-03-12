Sunshine, 70s forecast for Las Vegas before chance of rain
Weather conditions in the valley will be close to seasonal norms for a few days before a chance of rain arrives in the middle of the week.
Sunday should see a high near 74, identical to the Saturday high, with a sunny sky and west winds of 5-7 mph switching to east in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The Monday low will be around 50 with light winds overnight.
Monday should see a sunny sky with a high near 72 and light winds.
Tuesday will be similar with a high near 74 before a 50 percent chance of showers Tuesday night.
The chance of rain will continue on Wednesday.
