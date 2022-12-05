Temperatures to become more winter-like in Las Vegas
Las Vegas will go from a 70 on Sunday to highs in the mid-50s much of the week, says the National Weather Service.
After reaching a balmy 70 on a delightful Sunday, Monday begins a temperature slide for the Las Vegas Valley.
The National Weather Service is calling for a mostly cloudy start with gradual clearing skies and an afternoon high near 62. Winds will be 3-7 mph.
Clouds will return Monday night for a Tuesday low around 43, rising to a high near 57 with partly sunny skies.
Highs the rest of the week will be in the mid-50s with lows in the central valley in the mid-30s.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.