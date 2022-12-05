Temperatures to become more winter-like in Las Vegas

49°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Winds will be close to calm and the high in Las Vegas will be around 62 on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 ...
Winds will be close to calm and the high in Las Vegas will be around 62 on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

After reaching a balmy 70 on a delightful Sunday, Monday begins a temperature slide for the Las Vegas Valley.

The National Weather Service is calling for a mostly cloudy start with gradual clearing skies and an afternoon high near 62. Winds will be 3-7 mph.

Clouds will return Monday night for a Tuesday low around 43, rising to a high near 57 with partly sunny skies.

Highs the rest of the week will be in the mid-50s with lows in the central valley in the mid-30s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST