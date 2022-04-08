60°F
Las Vegas NV
Temperatures will swing from low 90s to low 40s as cold front moves in

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Clouds linger over Red Rock overlook on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. A mostly sunny an ...
Clouds linger over Red Rock overlook on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. A mostly sunny and warm day is forecast with a high near 90 on Friday, April 8, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Summer-like temperatures will cook Las Vegas Friday and Saturday before a storm front makes for chilly conditions next week.

Temperatures will take a wide swing from low 90s this weekend to mid-40s for lows by Wednesday. Call it spring.

A Friday high near 90 is expected with a 93 on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The morning lows will be in the low 60s.

Winds will gain speed Saturday night and the Sunday high will will drop to around 80.

The cold front will bring windy conditions early next week with a slight chance of rain on Tuesday morning.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-40s by Wednesday and highs in the middle of the week will be in the lower 70s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

