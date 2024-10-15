63°F
The chill is coming! Las Vegas may see 60s, rain at end of week

Temperatures begin to drop this week
Rain is a 30 percent chance in teh Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. The Strat, left, as clouds cover the sky on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2024 - 5:00 am
 

If you were seeking cooler or even cold weather, your wait is about over. There could be some stormy conditions as well.

The warmer-than-normal low-90s heat of mid-October should yield to swiftly changing conditions starting Thursday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A cold front will bring a 30 percent chance of showers Thursday night after a high near 84. A Friday high of 67 is expected. Highs are forecast for the low-70s over the weekend.

Until cooler weather arrives, highs around 90 are expected through Wednesday.

Conditions will be close to similar to winter on Mount Charleston.

A Thursday high near 56 with a chance of rain or snow showers is expected to bring a Friday high near 41 with an overnight low near freezing.

The risk of snow showers remains into the weekend with a forecast high of 44 on Saturday and 50 on Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

