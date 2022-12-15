Thursday’s warmth to yield to colder weather through weekend

Sunny and chilly conditions are forecast for Las Vegas through the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

The high in Las Vegas will be around 54 on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week in Las Vegas before more cold air arrives, says the National Weather Service.

The high should be near 54, about 3 degrees below normal. Light winds will switch to north-northeast at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon with a sunny sky.

A cold front from the Pacific Coast arriving late Thursday will drop the Friday morning low to near 34 in the central valley. The Friday high will be near 50 with a sunny sky and winds of 8-10 mph.

Saturday morning lows will see some freezing temperatures with a 31 predicted for Harry Reid International Airport. The Saturday high will be around 49. No rain is mentioned in the seven-day forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.