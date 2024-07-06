89°F
Tired of extreme Las Vegas heat? It's not going away anytime soon

Tourists fill their water containers at the Hoover Dam Friday, July 5, 2024, in Boulder City. ( ...
Tourists fill their water containers at the Hoover Dam Friday, July 5, 2024, in Boulder City. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ready for 118? All-time Las Vegas heat record could fall Sunday
Ready for 118? All-time Las Vegas heat record could fall Sunday
'Hot and getting hotter': Las Vegas heat warning gets a longer life
’Hot and getting hotter’: Las Vegas heat warning gets a longer life
Cooling stations are refuges for homeless, vulnerable: 'It's way too hot'
Cooling stations are refuges for homeless, vulnerable: ‘It’s way too hot’
Know the 3 major heat-related health issues and what to do
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

More than 13 hours at 100 degrees or above.

That’s a normal day for the Las Vegas Valley this week as the excessive, dangerous and likely record heat spell continues through the weekend and into next week — at a minimum.

On July 4, the official reading at the Las Vegas airport reached 100 at 9:20 a.m. and stayed above that mark until 10:40 p.m.

On Friday, it reached 100 at 9:20 a.m. and dipped below the century mark at 10:30 p.m.

National Weather Service forecasters say the all-time high temperature of 117 could be surpassed on Sunday. As of Friday night, the official forecast for Sunday was 117 with 118 being a 48 percent probability, said meteorologist Jenn Varian.

Sunday through Tuesday are expected to be the hottest days of the streak in Las Vegas. The current forecast end of the extreme heat warning remains at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Varian said it’s hard to tell yet, but some monsoonal moisture may be forming for later next week that might keep the warming from being extended.

On Friday, the high was 113 at the airport, the same as Thursday. The low was 84 both days.

Palm Springs, California, set its all-time record high Friday with a 124 reading while Death Valley National Park topped out at 127.

A high of 126 is forecast for Death Valley on Saturday, 127 on Sunday and 128 on Monday.

Be prepared

The three major heat conditions — cramps, exhaustion and stroke — require different methods of treatment. It’s good to be ready if you see a potential victim.

The heat risk remains at a high level or very high level for everybody in the valley.

Cooling stations are open during daytime hours at least through Wednesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

