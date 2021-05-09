Warm, breezy Sunday forecast for Las Vegas

Temperatures just above normal and breezes a bit lighter than Saturday should make Sunday as pleasant day in Las Vegas.

Cooling off will be required by many in the Las Vegas Valley as a high of 90 is forecast for Sunday, May 9, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Butters, Las Vegas resident Lisa Klosowski's dog, cools off at the Paseos Park splash pad in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A high of 90 with northwest winds of 7-14 gusting to 20 mph are forecast by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will fluctuate very little over the coming days with temperatures running a few degrees above normal. Expect breezy winds at times through the weekend. #azwx #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/Uhs9X2CTns — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 8, 2021

Saturday winds gusted into the low 30s most of the day and a high of 89 was recorded at McCarran International Airport.

Weather conditions starting the work week will be similar before increased heat will rise to 95 on Wednesday and 98 on Thursday and Friday.

“Some parts of the valley will certainly see the 100s,” weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

