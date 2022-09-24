72°F
jeff_german
Las Vegas Weather

Warm, calm weekend forecast for Southern Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
The high temperature at Lake Mead National Recreation Area will be around 95 on Saturday, Sept. ...
The high temperature at Lake Mead National Recreation Area will be around 95 on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, and about the same on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Jon Quenga attempts to get atop of a unicorn float as wife Natasha laughs along the shoreline about Boulder Beach on Labor Day within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Warm and tranquil conditions will prevail across Southern Nevada for the weekend and longer, according to the National Weather Service.

A dome of high pressure that covers most of Nevada is the reason for the extended pleasant weather that should extend through much of the coming week.

The Saturday high should be near 97 with light winds.

The Sunday morning low in Las Vegas will be near 74 before rising to around 98.

Outdoors enthusiasts should love the temperatures that will range from the low 70s at Mount Charleston to the mid-90s at Lake Mead. Death Valley will have highs around 105-107 this weekend.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
