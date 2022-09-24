Warm, calm weekend forecast for Southern Nevada

Southern Nevadans will feel warm and tranquil conditions through the weekend and longer, according to the National Weather Service.

Warm and tranquil conditions will prevail across Southern Nevada for the weekend and longer, according to the National Weather Service.

A dome of high pressure that covers most of Nevada is the reason for the extended pleasant weather that should extend through much of the coming week.

The Saturday high should be near 97 with light winds.

The Sunday morning low in Las Vegas will be near 74 before rising to around 98.

Outdoors enthusiasts should love the temperatures that will range from the low 70s at Mount Charleston to the mid-90s at Lake Mead. Death Valley will have highs around 105-107 this weekend.

