Warm front could bring Las Vegas into the 80s next week

The Las Vegas Valley could see it’s first 80-degree day of the year as early as Tuesday, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach the mid-60s before warmer, dryer weather makes its way into the valley on Monday, according to meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

There is a chance for rain and possibly thunderstorms in the north part of the valley Sunday, but Boucher said he’s not expecting more than a sprinkle as a warmer front moves in.

“Typically March 15 is when we get our first day in the 80s, so we’re a little behind schedule but not that crazy,” Boucher said, anticipating highs in the 80s by Wednesday.

Monday’s high is predicted to be 72 degrees. Tuesday is expected to be 78 degrees, leaving Wednesday through Friday right at 80 degrees and mostly sunny. The normal high temperature on April 1 based on a 30-year average is 74 degrees, he said.

“Wednesday is above average but not unprecedented,” Boucher said.

