Warm Las Vegas conditions to continue into next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Updated November 12, 2021 - 6:48 am
The Las Vegas skyline seen from a vacant field on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. High temperatures near 80 this weekend could reach record levels as the warm fall continues. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Near-record warm conditions will continue through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The Friday high should be around 79 with a sunny sky and afternoon winds of 8-10 mph from the northeast. The overnight low will be around 56.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday conditions will be nearly identical with projected high of 80 each day, just a degree below the record high of 81 for each day.

Daily highs are expected to drop into the lower 70s by Wednesday and 68 currently forecast for Thursday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

