Warm Las Vegas conditions to continue into next week

Near-record warm conditions will continue through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas skyline seen from a vacant field on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. High temperatures near 80 this weekend could reach record levels as the warm fall continues. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Friday high should be around 79 with a sunny sky and afternoon winds of 8-10 mph from the northeast. The overnight low will be around 56.

🌡️Temperatures will approach records in most locations, but in a few locations they are forecast to reach or exceed record levels. Fun Fact: The latest Death Valley NP has reached 90 degrees was November 20, 2002. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/lCATvJPuzz — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 11, 2021

Saturday, Sunday and Monday conditions will be nearly identical with projected high of 80 each day, just a degree below the record high of 81 for each day.

Daily highs are expected to drop into the lower 70s by Wednesday and 68 currently forecast for Thursday.

