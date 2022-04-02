Warm Las Vegas weekend forecast with small chance of Sunday rain

Temperatures about 10-12 degrees above normal are forecast for Las Vegas this weekend.

Desert Shores residents Michelle Perlmutter and her husband Alan enjoy a beautiful day by Lake Jacqueline with their dog Zorro, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. Saturday, April 2, 2022, should be sunny and warm with a high near 87, according to the National Weather Service. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Sunshine and warm temperatures are forecast for the Las Vegas weekend.

After a high of 81 on Friday, Saturday’s high should be near 87. Southeast winds up to 11 mph are forecast by the National Weather Service.

Temps will be well above normal Saturday. A little cooler Sunday with a slight chance of showers in parts of southeast NV, far northwest AZ. There could be an isolated thunderstorm in Lincoln County. Remember to hydrate and wear sunscreen. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/J5hT32hClA — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 1, 2022

Temperatures will decline a few degrees on Sunday with a slight chance of rain in southeast Nevada and northwest Arizona.

Warm temperatures are forecast for regional recreational areas for Saturday with a 60 at Mount Charleston to 97 at Death Valley National Park.

Temperatures will rise toward the upper 80s starting Monday.

