Warm Las Vegas weekend forecast with small chance of Sunday rain

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Desert Shores residents Michelle Perlmutter and her husband Alan enjoy a beautiful day by Lake ...
Desert Shores residents Michelle Perlmutter and her husband Alan enjoy a beautiful day by Lake Jacqueline with their dog Zorro, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. Saturday, April 2, 2022, should be sunny and warm with a high near 87, according to the National Weather Service. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Sunshine and warm temperatures are forecast for the Las Vegas weekend.

After a high of 81 on Friday, Saturday’s high should be near 87. Southeast winds up to 11 mph are forecast by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will decline a few degrees on Sunday with a slight chance of rain in southeast Nevada and northwest Arizona.

Warm temperatures are forecast for regional recreational areas for Saturday with a 60 at Mount Charleston to 97 at Death Valley National Park.

Temperatures will rise toward the upper 80s starting Monday.

