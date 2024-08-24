Las Vegas airport’s 2-month streak of 100F or higher days has ended

The record of consecutive days reaching 100 or higher, set in 1944, is 66, said National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Morgan.

‘Heat takes lives’: Las Vegas heat has killed more than 100 people in 2024

Winds, maybe weekend rain for Las Vegas, cool conditions on mountain

How hot is it? Las Vegas on track for hottest year ever

The high at the airport reached 96 on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, the first time in 64 days that a 100-degree reading was not reached, according to the National Weather Service. The sun shines through a creosote bush at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas, on Sunday, July 7, 2024, the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history when it reached 120 degrees. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

For the first day in more than two months, the highest daily temperature at the Las Vegas airport did not reach 100 degrees.

The official valley measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport topped out Friday at 96, the first time in 64 days without triple digits being reached. The last sub-100 day was a 99 on June 19.

The 1944 record of consecutive days reaching 100 or higher remains at 66, said National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Morgan.

Weekend highs should also stay below 100 as temperatures will be 6 to 7 degrees below normal.

“The heat respite will be in full swing Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-90s,” Morgan said. “It will be pretty windy on Saturday but there should be less wind on Sunday.”

A red flag warning about high winds and low humidity runs until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Highs should climb back into triple digits by Tuesday, Morgan said.

Rain chances are minimal for the weekend. The airport has only seen a trace of rain during the month, which was on Aug. 8.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.