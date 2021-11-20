48°F
Warm Las Vegas weekend may get breezy on Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Pedestrians try to keep their balance as they walk against strong winds at the corner of Las Ve ...
Pedestrians try to keep their balance as they walk against strong winds at the corner of Las Vegas and Elvis Presley boulevards, on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service says wind gusts in Las Vegas could reach 24 mph on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An above-normal Las Vegas weekend could turn windy on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s high should be near 71 with calm wind conditions. The overnight low will be around 48.

The Sunday high will be around 68 while north-northeast winds of 10-15 mph could gust up to 24 mph.

The Monday low will be around 45, possibly lower in parts of the Las Vegas Valley.

Monday high should be near 68.

High temperatures will be about normal, in the mid-60s Wednesday through Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
