Warm Las Vegas weekend may get breezy on Sunday

An above-normal Las Vegas weekend could turn windy on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Pedestrians try to keep their balance as they walk against strong winds at the corner of Las Vegas and Elvis Presley boulevards, on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service says wind gusts in Las Vegas could reach 24 mph on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Saturday’s high should be near 71 with calm wind conditions. The overnight low will be around 48.

Forecast for the Next Few Days in #LasVegas: Consistent 🌤️🌡️✔️ Overall daily weather won't change much day to day through early next week with high temperatures sitting at or just below 70 degrees, a mix of sun and clouds, and dry conditions.#nvwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/YVmZlVNIya — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 19, 2021

The Sunday high will be around 68 while north-northeast winds of 10-15 mph could gust up to 24 mph.

The Monday low will be around 45, possibly lower in parts of the Las Vegas Valley.

Monday high should be near 68.

High temperatures will be about normal, in the mid-60s Wednesday through Friday.

