Warm Sunday to conclude with total eclipse, pending Las Vegas cloud cover

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
The earth's shadow covers the moon during a partial lunar eclipse Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Yok ...
The earth's shadow covers the moon during a partial lunar eclipse Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A toasty Sunday with perhaps the first 100-degree reading of the year is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

Sunday winds could gust to 18 mph. The sky will be mostly sunny.

The day will be topped off with a total lunar eclipse in the evening, although the National Weather Service is projecting 45 percent cloud cover in Las Vegas.

The eclipse will begin at 7:31 p.m. peak at 9:31 p.m. and end at 11:50 p.m.

A combination of dimness and a low moon will make the total eclipse phase difficult to see in Las Vegas. For the best view, look south-southeast, close to the horizon.

The moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow, and the event will be visible in Africa, Europe, South America and North America.

The Monday low should be around 71 before rising to a high near 99.

Conditions will be nearly identical through Thursday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

