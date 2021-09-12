Warm, sunny, breezy Sunday forecast for Las Vegas

A sunny sky, light winds with gusts that could reach 20 mph and a high of 104 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, says the National Weather Service.

Ducks sit under a bench along Mariner Drive in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, to avoid strong sunlight. A sunny sky and a high temperature near 104 are forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @A

The forecast says some cooler temperatures are to the area in the coming week after slight daily increases through Monday.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s with daytime highs dropping from 104 on Monday to 99 by Friday.

There is no mention of precipitation in the forecast.

Temperatures about 5 degrees above normal are in store today then afternoon highs will increase a degree or two each day through Monday. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Colorado River Valley from 10 am Sunday until 8 pm Monday. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/a3aERLtAEA — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 11, 2021

An excessive heat warning is forecast for the Colorado River Valley from 10 a.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday. Highs could reach 117.

