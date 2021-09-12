101°F
Warm, sunny, breezy Sunday forecast for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Ducks sit under a bench along Mariner Drive in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, to avoid stron ...
Ducks sit under a bench along Mariner Drive in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, to avoid strong sunlight. A sunny sky and a high temperature near 104 are forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @A

A sunny sky, light winds with gusts that could reach 20 mph and a high of 104 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, says the National Weather Service.

The forecast says some cooler temperatures are to the area in the coming week after slight daily increases through Monday.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s with daytime highs dropping from 104 on Monday to 99 by Friday.

There is no mention of precipitation in the forecast.

An excessive heat warning is forecast for the Colorado River Valley from 10 a.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday. Highs could reach 117.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

