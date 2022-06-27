84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Warm, sunny conditions forecast for Las Vegas area all week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Umbrellas will be a good idea to create some shade this week. Sunny conditions with a high near ...
Umbrellas will be a good idea to create some shade this week. Sunny conditions with a high near 106 ared forecast for Monday, June 27, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Diane Torres of Henderson holds an umbrella to protect herself from the sun on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Not much will change is expected in Las Vegas weather conditions for the last week of June, according to the National Weather Service.

The Monday high should be near 106 after a morning low in the lower 80s. Winds will be less than 10 mph.

With high pressure stationary over the region, a Tuesday low near 85 will rise to around 108, the highest projected temperature of the week.

Winds will stay light with highs near 104 and lows around 82 for the rest of the week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas housing market hits brakes as sales fall
Las Vegas housing market hits brakes as sales fall
2
Las Vegas executives offer details on resort plan for south Strip
Las Vegas executives offer details on resort plan for south Strip
3
Houseboat beached 3 weeks at Lake Mead rescued by YouTubers
Houseboat beached 3 weeks at Lake Mead rescued by YouTubers
4
Golden Knights’ Karlsson, fiancée get wedding license — with Chance, Elvis
Golden Knights’ Karlsson, fiancée get wedding license — with Chance, Elvis
5
Why the Left will cut Biden loose
Why the Left will cut Biden loose
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST