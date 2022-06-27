Warm, sunny conditions forecast for Las Vegas area all week

Las Vegas weather conditions will stay mostly unchanged during the last week of June, according to the National Weather Service.

Umbrellas will be a good idea to create some shade this week. Sunny conditions with a high near 106 ared forecast for Monday, June 27, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Diane Torres of Henderson holds an umbrella to protect herself from the sun on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Monday high should be near 106 after a morning low in the lower 80s. Winds will be less than 10 mph.

With high pressure stationary over the region, a Tuesday low near 85 will rise to around 108, the highest projected temperature of the week.

Winds will stay light with highs near 104 and lows around 82 for the rest of the week.

