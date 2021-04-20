Warm Tuesday with wind gusts up to 30 mph
Above normal temperatures, a sunny sky and wind gusts up to 30 mph are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
Above normal temperatures, a sunny sky and wind gusts up to 30 mph are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 86 will be close to the 87 recorded Monday. Light and variable winds will become southwest at 6-11 mph in the morning before gusting up to 30 in the afternoon.
Wednesday will see similar conditions before a cold front brings a chance of rain on Thursday.
“Right now we have it as about a 10 to 15 percent chance of some rain,” weather service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.
The Thursday high is expected to be about 81.
Conditions will remain warm through the weekend with highs just under 90.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.