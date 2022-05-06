74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Warm winds to prevail until cold front arrives in Las Vegas

Hot and windy conditions expected for Friday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated May 6, 2022 - 5:32 am
A motorist passes by on Main Street as winds bring in a dust storm in April 2022 in Las Vegas. ...
A motorist passes by on Main Street as winds bring in a dust storm in April 2022 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Warm and windy weather will continue into the weekend — when the warm factor will be sharply reduced by Monday.

Friday should rise to about 97 while southwest wind gusts could reach 31 mph. Winds will remain strong overnight before a Saturday low around 71.

Saturday will likely reach 94 with winds gusting up to 33 mph. Overnight winds will be up to 30 mph.

Fire weather watch

A fire weather watch for the entire region runs from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

West to southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph could gust as high as 50 mph, says the weather service. Afternoon humidity values will be 5-15 percent. Any fires that develop would likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Mother’s Day high of 86 is forecast with patchy blowing dust after 3 p.m.

The Monday high will reach about 79 as a cold front moves through the valley.

The high Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders executive resigns from organization after 7 months
Raiders executive resigns from organization after 7 months
2
Police believe man found in barrel at Lake Mead died from gunshot wound
Police believe man found in barrel at Lake Mead died from gunshot wound
3
Raiders release veteran running back
Raiders release veteran running back
4
Judge adds more time to killer’s life prison sentence
Judge adds more time to killer’s life prison sentence
5
Casino operator Bally’s turns down buyout offer
Casino operator Bally’s turns down buyout offer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST