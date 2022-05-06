Warm winds to prevail until cold front arrives in Las Vegas

Warm and windy conditions will continue until a Sunday/Monday cold front curtails the warm factor.

A motorist passes by on Main Street as winds bring in a dust storm in April 2022 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Warm and windy weather will continue into the weekend — when the warm factor will be sharply reduced by Monday.

Friday should rise to about 97 while southwest wind gusts could reach 31 mph. Winds will remain strong overnight before a Saturday low around 71.

⚠️ High Fire Danger This Weekend ⚠️ 🔥 Fire Weather Watch in effect for Mohave County Saturday. Area-wide Sunday.

🔥 West-southwest wind gusts 40+ mph coupled with very dry conditions.

🔥 Avoid recreating with flames or sparks this weekend! #DontBeTheSpark #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/yqV9EBKjgi — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 5, 2022

Saturday will likely reach 94 with winds gusting up to 33 mph. Overnight winds will be up to 30 mph.

Fire weather watch

A fire weather watch for the entire region runs from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

West to southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph could gust as high as 50 mph, says the weather service. Afternoon humidity values will be 5-15 percent. Any fires that develop would likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Mother’s Day high of 86 is forecast with patchy blowing dust after 3 p.m.

An incoming system will result in below average temperatures next week as well as a gusty start to the week on Sunday & Monday. Specific details are still murky due to the broad & slow moving nature of this trough, but we'll make sure update you as we know more. #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/lJ0XUprb0P — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 5, 2022

The Monday high will reach about 79 as a cold front moves through the valley.

The high Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

