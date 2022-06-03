Warm, windy conditions forecast for Las Vegas weekend

Las Vegas residents and visitors will feel warm temperatures and gusty winds much of the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

A high of 99 is forecast for Las Vegas on Friday, June 3, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Warm temperatures and gusty winds will dominate through much of the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Warm weather is in store today, but a gradual cooldown will return for the weekend along with blustery afternoon winds. #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/zkrjTBtmbg — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 2, 2022

A Friday high of 99 is forecast while southerly winds of 10 to 18 mph will gust as high as 28 mph. Winds still stay nearly as strong into the night.

After a Saturday morning low near 73, the Saturday high will dip a bit but still reach about 96. Winds of 11-16 mph will gust as high as 24 mph with gusts to 30 mph into the night.

The Sunday high will be near 98 with the forecast calling for escalating triple-digit highs starting Monday through next week.

