Warmer, less windy weather on way to Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas weather conditions should steadily improve through the rest of the Thanksgiving weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas skyline seen from a vacant field on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. Extremely dry conditions are expected to continue in the Las Vegas region with rainfall for 2021 well below half of normal, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Friday high should be around 65 with light winds. The overnight low will be about 46.

The Thursday high was 62. Winds diminished during the day after gusts reached into the low 30s overnight at McCarran International Airport.

Saturday should rise to about 70 with continued light winds.

The Sunday high will be around 72 with mid-70s forecast for early next week.

No precipitation is expected for the coming week, says the weather service.

