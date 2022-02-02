Wednesday winds to 50 mph expected to whip Southern Nevada

A cold front delivering gusty winds up to 50 mph will pose problems for Southern Nevada residents on Wednesday, says the National Weather Service.

Gusting northerly winds of 50 mph are forecast for the Las Vegas area on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. People brave high winds on the Strip on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Southern Nevada as well as southeast California are under a high wind advisory from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday. North winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusting to 50 mph are expected. Winds in the Colorado River Valley could reach 60 mph.

Strong north winds Wednesday with widespread gusts 30-40 mph. Gusts 50-60 mph likely from Laughlin-Bullhead City to Lake Havasu. Secure outdoor objects and use extra caution when driving on east-west roads. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/kIjXRPfIWJ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 1, 2022

Blowing dust is expected to cause air quality issues, with moderate air quality for large and small particles forecast for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday by the Clark County Division of Air Quality.

Winds could lead to downed tree limbs and power outages. Driving may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The Wednesday high temperature in Las Vegas is expected to reach 50 under a sunny sky. The Thursday morning low is projected at 32 for Harry Reid International Airport, but lows are likely to reach into the upper 20s in higher elevations and other parts of the Las Vegas Valley.

Calmer on Thursday

Wind conditions are expected to calm down on Thursday with north winds of 10-15 mph gusting up to 23 mph. The high should be near 53.

The Friday high will rise to around 57 before weekend highs edge into the low 60s, just about normal for early February.

