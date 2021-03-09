Week of windy, possibly wet conditions, begins in Las Vegas

Hold on to whatever is available might be the best advice for Las Vegas Valley residents and visitors Tuesday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Las Vegas winds could gust to 45 mph on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. New York New York is seen as a large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy morning on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Starting around 10 a.m. winds will begin blowing across the valley. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible and blowing dust is could hamper visibility after 2 p.m. A wind advisory runs from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

⚠️Wind Advisory Tuesday⚠️ Wind Advisory will run from 10 am-10 pm PST or 11 am–11 pm MST Tuesday. South to southwest wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will occur. Blowing debris, strong crosswinds and lofted dust are all potential impacts. #azwx #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/fdUZzkxRGl — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 9, 2021

“You’ll notice it will be about 10 degrees cooler too said weather serviced meteorologist John Adair. The forecast high is 66 after a Monday high of 74 at McCarran International Airport.

The slow-moving cold front will make for wind conditions through most of the week and could bring rain and possibly snow to the Red Rock area.

The chances of light rain are 40% on Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening before temperatures drop to a high around 55.

“It will be even colder Thursday morning so the light precipitation could a little snow in the Red Rock area is not out of the question,” Adair said. There could be snow flurries in the mountains, but any such precipitation is expected to be light.

“The cool and unsettled conditions will hang through Friday before it gradually warms back up. for the weekend,” Adair said.

