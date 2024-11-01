Weekend chill, possible rain for Las Vegas; winter blast in mountains

Temperatures will be below normal with a chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A 20 percent chance of rain is forecast for late Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, according to the National Weather Service.

Chances of rain may combine with below-normal temperatures to start November, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds are forecast to increase Friday in the Las Vegas Valley with the high reaching near 71.

The Saturday morning low will be around 49.

Partly sunny skies and a high near 68 are expected Saturday before a 20 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m., according to the latest forecast.

Showers are also a 20 percent chance on Sunday when the high at the airport may reach 66.

Rain is not expected starting Monday, but highs are forecast to be in in the mid-60s.

Winter in the mountains

Winter will be felt in the Spring Mountains starting Friday when a high near 36 is expected.

On Saturday, Lee Canyon will start its ski season. It is the earliest opening since 2011.

The Saturday weather service forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of snow after 11 a.m. with a high near 30. Sounds winds may reach 6-11 mph.

Sunday brings a 30 percent chance of snow, mostly sunny and a high near 26. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

The Sunday night low is projected to be around 16 with a 20 percent chance of snow.

