Weekend cold front to put an end to warm Las Vegas conditions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
FILE - Winds of 40 mph or higher are forecast in the Las Vegas Valley for Saturday, Oct. 22, 20 ...
FILE - Winds of 40 mph or higher are forecast in the Las Vegas Valley for Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, as a cold front moves into the area, according to the National Weather Service. Dust kicks up north of Nellis Air Force Base on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

October weather conditions have been considerably warmer than normal in the Las Vegas Valley.

That pattern will hold for a few more days before a major change over the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

A Thursday high near 86 is forecast with light winds.

A Friday low around 62 will rise to about 86 in the afternoon.

As a cold front moves into Northern Nevada on Saturday, Las Vegas winds are forecast to increase to 40-50 mph or higher with afternoon and evening clouds developing. The afternoon high near 83, before overnight rain chances around 40 percent will develop.

A Sunday low near 56 is forecast and with the cold front moving in from the north, the afternoon high will only reach about 69.

The current forecast calls for a low of 49 on Monday morning. It hasn’t been that chilly in Las Vegas since mid-April.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

