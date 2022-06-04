Weekend Las Vegas winds expected before heat moves in

Windy conditions will dominate much of the weekend before temperatures are forecast to escalate beginning Monday.

The American flag blows near the Stratosphere. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First, some more wind. Then, the summer heat of Las Vegas.

That’s the National Weather Service forecast for the weekend and next week.

A lot of you have complained about the wind this spring, but was it actually windier than normal in Las Vegas? Depends on how you look at it! Average wind speed was pretty normal, but average daily max wind gust was 3.3 mph higher. We also had over 4x as many 50 mph days! #NVwx pic.twitter.com/op42vlGio3 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 3, 2022

Clouds should increase during the day Saturday while afternoon winds of 18-22 mph will gust up to 33 mph.

A weather service red flag warning runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for southeast Nevada and northwest Arizona, and Clark County has issued a dust advisory to warn residents of possible respiratory issues that could arise from from blowing dust.

Young and elderly people as well as those with existing respiratory issues might want to limit their outdoor exposure, the advisory states.

The Saturday high should reach 96, a few degrees less than Friday’s high of 99 at Harry Reid International Airport. Winds will continue into Saturday evening with gusts to 26 mph.

A Sunday morning low of 75 is forecast before rising to about 99 in the afternoon. Winds should be diminished to about 10 mph.

The Monday high should be near 101 with a 103 projected for Tuesday, 106 on Wednesday and 107 on Thursday, according to the latest forecast.

