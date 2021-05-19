Wind expected to intensify Thursday; Mount Charleston outage planned

Gusty winds of 30-35 mph are hitting most of the Las Vegas Valley as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and are expected to get stronger on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Diamond Cook of Las Vegas, center, cools off in the splash pad at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, with her son Lincoln Carter, 3, left, and her friend Kristin Jackson of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Diamond Cook of Las Vegas plays with her son Lincoln Carter, 3 in the splash pad at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Kristin Jackson of Las Vegas cools off in the splash pad at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Gusty winds of 30-35 mph are hitting most of the Las Vegas Valley as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and are expected to get stronger on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

“They will probably pick up a little more in the next few hours before sunset,” weather service meteorologist Chris Outler said. “On Thursday we expect them to be stronger, between 40 and 50 miles an hour from late morning through the afternoon.”

Gusts around 35 mph were recorded at McCarran International Airport, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Outler said.

A red flag warning is in place for the entire region through 5 a.m. Friday. A fire weather watch will run from 5 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday, according to the weather service.

Mount Charleston outage possible

The wind conditions have NV Energy considering turning off electric service to the Mount Charleston area as a safety precaution to prevent wildfires, with a possible shut-off time now slated for Thursday afternoon.

The outage, if it takes place, would start at 1 p.m. and last 24 hours.

“This time frame includes the duration of the weather event and an estimate of how long it will take crews to inspect the lines for damage, vegetation or debris in order to begin safely restoring power,” the agency said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “Please note that the restoration time may change based on weather conditions or if crews must make repairs to equipment.”

Affected customers have been notified. The outage may be changed or canceled, depending on weather.

Power will remain on at the Mount Charleston Lodge and other critical systems, including the 911 system.

Late Wednesday afternoon, NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schuricht said wind conditions continue to be monitored and that if plans for the 1 p.m. outage are changed, customers will be notified, including on NVenergy.com.

An afternoon high of 94 degrees was recorded at McCarran, and Outler said the Thursday high will drop into the mid-80s with a high in the low 70s by Friday as a front moves through the region.

There is a 10 percent chance of rain in the mountain on Friday, Outler said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Glenn Puit contributed to this report.