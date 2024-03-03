Winds delaying flights at Las Vegas airport, power outages ongoing

Flights were being delayed about 30 to 45 minutes on average Sunday afternoon at Harry Reid International Airport due to high winds.

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip walk on Las Vegas Boulevard despite a high wind warning on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A tree was knocked down by a windstorm over the weekend across from Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa. (Glenn Cook/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A tree was knocked down by a windstorm over the weekend in Summerlin. This tree, photographed on March 3, 2024, was along Sageberry Drive, just north of Napa Hills Drive. (Glenn Cook/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 1,500 people were without power across Nevada around 12:40 p.m. Sunday, though 1,400 outages were in Southern Nevada.

Over 34,000 people were without power across Nevada on Saturday as a massive blizzard moved through northern California and Nevada.

Around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, about 2,600 southern Nevadans were without power, growing from less than 1,000 outages around 7:30 a.m.

Damage could be seen across the valley on Saturday and Sunday. Large trees were downed in Summerlin. A traffic signal on Paseo Verde Parkway at St. Rose Parkway in Henderson fell over on Friday night and was replaced with a temporary signal, according to Review-Journal reporter Mick Akers.

Traffic signal on Paseo Verde at St. Rose Parkway in Henderson fell over into the road. #vegas #vegastraffic pic.twitter.com/Y2tWbdTTZn — Mick Akers (@mickakers) March 2, 2024

Temperatures in Las Vegas were expected reach a high of 63 Sunday with a low of 41 degrees. A wind advisory is still in effect until 10 p.m., but is expected to decrease into the all day Sunday into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The Harry Reid International Airport was experiencing departure delays of 31 to 45 minutes on average around 1 p.m., and inbound flights are being delayed at their origin an average of 53 minutes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

In the Spring Mountains, the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway delayed opening Sunday morning after the parking lot iced over Saturday night. Sunday’s high is forcasted around 23 degrees, with a low of 17. The weather service said the wind chill in the mountains could be as low as -4.

Winds around 30 to 38 mph are still expeced in the mountains, with gusts up to 55 mph.

Highest wind gusts

The weather service reported Sunday morning that the highest wind gusts in Southern Nevada on Saturday. Angel Peak in the Spring Mountains came in first with an 88 mph gust.

Red Rock Canyon’s highest gust was 71 mph, and Harry Reid International’s highest was 69 mph. The gust was the highest March wind gust at the airport since March 27, 1985, the weather service said.

Gusts over 60 mph were reported across southern Nevada, eastern California and northeastern Arizona, along with damaged trees, buildings, power lines and light poles.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal staff writer Brett Clarkson contributed to this report.