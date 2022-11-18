42°F
Las Vegas Weather

Winds expected to chill Las Vegas through Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Winds could gust to around 20 mph on Friday, Nov., 18, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A windy start for the weekend is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

The Friday afternoon high will be near 61 with variable winds becoming north-northeast at 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust to 21 mph.

As a cold front moves through overnight Friday, the Saturday morning low will be near 39 in the central valley. North-northeast winds will be 11 to 14 mph with gusts to 20. The high should be near 58.

“There will be hazardous boating conditions for small craft in the Colorado River Valley,” weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian said. “Sunday winds should be much lighter.”

The Sunday high should reach about 59 with temperatures gradually rising a degree or two each day into the coming week.

A high of 66 is forecast for Thanksgiving Day, but Varian said conditions could easily change.

Lake Mead declining

Lake Mead has dropped more than 2 feet since the start of the month.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the lake was at a dept of 1,044.14, a drop of 2.04 since a depth of 1,046.18 on Nov. 1.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

