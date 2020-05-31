Winds expected to lighten a bit for pleasant Las Vegas Sunday

Sunny skies, steady winds gusting up to 20 mph and a high near 98 are forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday by the National Weather Service.

Sunny skies, steady winds gusting up to 20 mph and a high near 98 are forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, the last day of meteorological spring, by the National Weather Service.

After an overnight low near 72, the pleasant conditions will warm a bit on Monday with a predicted high at 101. The normal high this time of year is 94. Winds will continue at about the same pace.

Tuesday’s high is expected to rise to 103 with lighter winds.

A beautiful day is in store for our Last Day of Meteorological Spring!

🌷🌸

Temps will hover 4-8 degrees above average today. Despite a some clouds in the forecast, today's weather ought to make you smile! #NationalSmileDay 😃🥰☀️#VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/xRnumm2WuX — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 31, 2020

The temperature rise is tied to the location and movement of a low pressure system currently off the Pacific Coast.

“It’s unclear how soon the front will move through the area and whether it will be north of Las Vegas or through the valley,” said weather service meteorologist Jen Varian. “The forecast highs could adjust a bit.”

Wednesday’s forecast is 104, a full 10 degrees above normal.

Decreased wind speeds have eliminated the red flag warning except for about the eastern two-thirds of Lincoln County and the St. George, Utah, area. Winds gusting up to 40 mph on Sunday afternoon combined with low humidity and dry ground conditions will increase the risk of fire. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

