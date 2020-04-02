Winds in Las Vegas to lighten up a bit Thursday

A passing cold front Thursday morning will maintain the windy conditions in the Las Vegas Valley.

Winds will be lighter - up to 25 mph - in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, April 2, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

“The winds will be from the north up to about 25 mph, but not as strong as Wednesday,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Kate Guillet.

Wednesday saw the thermometer reach a high of 82 degrees, the first 80-plus reading of the year at McCarran International Airport. On a normal year, 80 is reached on March 15.

The 80s are not likely to be felt in the near future as sunny skies will yield a Friday high around 73, 78 projected for Saturday and 74 for Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

After the weekend, conditions will turn “wetter and cooler,” Guillet said.

“We have rain chances from Monday through the middle of next week,” Guillet said.

