Winds may be a factor during Las Vegas Grand Prix

Wind gusts near 30 mph could pose some issues for Formula One drivers at the Strip.

Gusty winds could be a factor during the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2024, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds could be a factor during the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Formula 1 drivers Esteban Ocon, middle, and George Russell share a laugh during a Formula 1 press conference at the Paddock Press Conference room ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain should hold off until after the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, but windy conditions could be a factor for drivers.

Winds for Friday’s practice and qualifying sessions should be relatively calm, but Saturday evening gusts could be around 30 mph, says the National Weather Service.

A 10 percent chance of showers comes in to play after 4 a.m. Sunday, rising to 20 percent by 10 a.m.

A Friday high near 67 is forecast with a 73 listed for Saturday and 67 on Sunday.

Thanksgiving week will start with a Monday high near 65. Currently, the turkey day high should be near 60 in central Las Vegas.

Possible mountain outage

Mount Charleston area residents may encounter a suspension of electricity Friday night into Saturday afternoon, according to NV Energy.

The utility may issue a “Public Safety Outage Management” event for Angel Peak and Kyle Canyon from about 10 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release.

Southwest winds of 9 to 13 mph with gusts as high as 26 mph are in the National Weather Service forecast for Kyle Canyon on Friday night. Gusts may reach 37 mph on Saturday night.

