Winds, maybe weekend rain for Las Vegas, cool conditions on mountain

Storms could find parts of the valley this weekend while fall-like temperatures will be felt at Mount Charleston.

Rain is possible in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-28, 2024, says the National Weather Service.

Windy conditions and a chance of rain dominate the weekend forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

Friday should see a high near 107 as 5-10 mph winds in the morning could escalate up to 21 mph.

Saturday brings a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., says the National Weather Service. Winds of 7-17 mph could also bring gusts to 28 mph. The high will be near 106.

Rains chances will diminish to 10 percent Saturday night with storms possible before 11 p.m. Winds could gust to 20 mph.

There’s a 20 percent chance of showers and storms after 11 a.m. Sunday with a high near 106.

Rain or storms are of 10 percent chance on Sunday night.

Conditions will be dry early next week.

Cool on the mountain

Mount Charleston will offer fall conditions.The Saturday high will be around 62 with a 40 percent chance of showers. Winds may gust to 28 mph.

Saturday nigh will see a 20 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. with south winds of 10-14 mph gusting as high as 23 mph.

Sunday brings a 30 percent chance of precipitation after 11 a.m. with a high near 63. Chances of rain drop to 20 percent in the evening. The Monday morning low will be near 53.

