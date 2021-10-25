61°F
Winds to 55 mph, rain expected Monday in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Rocks and vegetation cover Highway 70 following a landslide in the Dixie Fire zone on Sunday, O ...
Rocks and vegetation cover Highway 70 following a landslide in the Dixie Fire zone on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Heavy rains blanketing Northern California created slide and flood hazards in land scorched during last summer's wildfires. Rain is possible in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts may reach 55 mph. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Winds gusting to 55 mph and a strong probability of rain are forecast for Las Vegas Valley on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. South-southwest winds of 25-35 mph could gust to 55 mph. The area covered includes eastern Clark County, San Bernardino County in California and Mohave County in Arizona.

“Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles, large trucks, trailers, and campers due to dangerous crosswinds on area thoroughfares,” the advisory states. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

Patchy blowing dust is possible. Hazardous boating conditions are expected on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave with waves up to 3 feet.

“Winds should ramp up starting about 10 a.m. and could reach 50 mph,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher. “The biggest impact will be on driving high profile vehicles, but it will be windy all over the valley.”

The latest forecast says showers are likely after mainly after 5 p.m. The high should be near 78. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Showers are likely before 11 p.m. Monday. The overnight low will be around 51.

Overnight winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday should be sunny with a high near 70. Winds will be 7 to 13 mph.

