Windy, chilly Monday for Las Vegas before slow return to normal

Wind gusts reached 59 mph around midnight Sunday as a polar cold front descended into Southern Nevada.

Winds will be gusty all day Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

With a reading of 43 at 4:55 a.m. at McCarran International Airport, the overnight low was expected to be around 41, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian.

Several areas in the Las Vegas Valley were reporting highs in the upper 30s early Monday.

The gusts near 60 mph were recorded at Hoover Dam and Laughlin about midnight, Varian said.

A Monday high of 58 is forecast, 2 degrees above the record low of 56 set in 1951 for Oct. 26.

It has been 200 days since the temperature has dipped below 50 degrees at McCarran, Varian said, adding that Monday is the 189th day without measurable rain.

The normal high for late October is 78.

The windy conditions will remain through the day on Monday.

“It should die down after sunset, but the day will be windy,” Varian said.

The cold front brought the chance of some rainfall, but Varian said that chance has pretty much passed.

“It will gradually warm up back to normal during the work week,” Varian said. “We’ll be back to the upper 70s by the weekend.”

The Tuesday forecast calls for a high near 68 with a 74 projected for Wednesday.

Freeze/red flag warnings

A freeze warning covers a good portion of southern Clark County outside of Las Vegas from 1 until 8 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to fall to about 32.

A red flag warning covers the area until 9 p.m. Monday with any fire likely to spread rapidly because of high winds, low humidity and extremely dry conditions.

