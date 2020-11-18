Windy conditions likely to hamper Las Vegas travel Wednesday

Winds gusting up to 45 mph could make travel conditions difficult over most of Southern Nevada on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. It notes that gusty winds are likely to blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs with strong crosswinds and possible power outages a result.

“It will be blustery with gusts from 30 to 40 mph common and probably the strongest on the west side of the valley,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

The high will be around 77 and the wind could push it higher, Outler said. The record high for the date is 81 in 2008.

The front will drop temperatures to highs around 70 on Thursday and dropping into the mid-60s for the weekend.

The record dry spell is in its 212th day on Wednesday. No measurable rain has been recorded at McCarran International Airport since April 20.

