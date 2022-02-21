63°F
Winter returning to Las Vegas for last week of February

67 for Monday's High with slight chance of rain Wednesday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated February 21, 2022 - 6:52 am
The sun shines on new snow along Upper Bristlecone Trail at Lee Canyon on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 ...
The sun shines on new snow along Upper Bristlecone Trail at Lee Canyon on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area near Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

In a Las Vegas winter that has largely been absent inclement conditions, the atmosphere is about to change for three days.

Breezy winds, cooler temperatures and possible rain and snow showers are listed in the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A wind advisory has been issued for southern Clark County, northwest Arizona and the eastern Mojave Desert from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. Steady winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts to 50 mph.

After a high of 73 on Sunday, clouds were expected to build overnight before gradually clearing Monday with an expected high of 67.

However, west winds of 16 to 23 mph are anticipated with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high expected to reach 59, about 5 degrees below normal. Southwest winds of 7 to 12 mph will increase to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

A chance of rain showers is forecast Wednesday before 3 a.m., followed by a chance of rain and snow showers. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest winds of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph are expected. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent, but little or no snow accumulation is expected.

There’s a chance of snow showers before 10 a.m. Wednesday, then a chance of rain showers. The sky will be partly sunny with a projected high of 52. The chance of precipitation is listed at 40 percent.

The storm should clear by Thursday, but temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 50s and low 60s into the weekend.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
