Winter to take an Easter week shot at mountains, Las Vegas Valley

Gusty winds, cool temperatures and some some rain are in the Easter week 2024 forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
Gusty winds, cool temperatures and some some rain are in the Easter week 2024 forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service. A rainbow towers over the Las Vegas Valley as seen from Lone Mountain on Friday, March 15, 2024. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Gusty winds, cool temperatures and some some rain are in the Easter week 2024 forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service. A woman walks with a fun umbrella along the Strip near Caesars Palace during a rainy day on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2024 - 5:30 am
 

Two storm fronts moving from the Pacific Northwest and eventually Nevada are going to allow winter to take yet another shot at the Las Vegas Valley and Spring Mountains starting Thursday into Easter Sunday.

The holiday week weather will primarily mean windy conditions and perhaps some rain in the valley, but could provide several inches of snow above 7,000 feet in elevation.

Valley wind gusts may reach 40-45 mph Thursday, especially in the afternoon.

A National Weather Service wind advisory covering the entire region begins at 1 p.m. Thursday and runs through early Friday morning. Winds could make motorists in high-profile vehicles to have driving difficulties. Unsecured objects could blow around.

Air quality is also forecast to take a hit with patchy blowing dust. Temperatures in the valley will be close to seasonable through Friday, but winds will range from 25 mph to 45 mph.

The second storm will arrive Friday as the ski clouds up before showers are a 60 percent possibility Saturday morning. The day’s high is not expected to get out of the lower 60s.

Saturday evening may bring showers, a 60 percent chance mainly before 11 p.m. Easter Sunday may see some showers in the valley and a high near 63.

Lake Mead

A high near 74 is expected Friday, but windy conditions will prevail. Showers are a 60 to 70 percent probability Saturday before conditions clear Sunday with a high near 64.

Showers are possible Monday when the high is expected to be around 68.

Lee Canyon

Winds will gust into the 40-mph range through the week with highs in the upper 50s. Snow showers are possible Saturday through Monday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to 50.

The ski resort has received 5 inches of snow in the past week and the total snowfall for the season is 193 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

