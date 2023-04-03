53°F
Winter’s last blast: Las Vegas winds may hit 40 mph before 80s on Easter

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Winds could gust to 40 mph in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, April 3, 2023, according to the N ...
Winds could gust to 40 mph in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, April 3, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. A customer braces against the weather with her umbrella flipping up while leaving WinCo Foods as snow and wind blow through with a cold front arriving on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Winter may make it’s last surge at the Las Vegas Valley with windy conditions and a limited chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday, says the National Weather Service.

Lincoln County north of the valley is under a winter weather advisory and may see 2-5 inches of snow and winds to 50 mph. Winds in the Spring Mountains and just across the California line southeast of Las Vegas may reach 65 mph. It’s possible Lee Canyon slopes may get a few more inches of snow.

Within a few days, the high temperature may be in the mid-80s.

The Monday forecast calls for patchy blowing dust before 10 a.m. as south-southwest morning winds escalate to 21-26 mph from the northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust to 40 mph. Isolated showers are expected between 2 and 4 p.m. in the valley, but the chance is limited at 20 percent.

Monday night will clear up after mostly cloudy conditions with a Tuesday low around 39. Winds will be from the northwest at 18-23 mph could gust to 36 mph.

A wind advisory is in place for the Las Vegas from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Winds in the region could gust to 50 mph.

Tuesday is forecast to see a high of only 59, more than 15 degrees below normal.

Daily highs are expected to rise several degrees each day of the week to a projected high of 85 on Easter Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

