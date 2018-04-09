Westbound Sahara closed after pedestrian struck by vehicle

Westbound Sahara Avenue was shut down at Maryland Parkway Monday morning while police were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian.
The crash was called in about 5:30 a.m. at a bus stop on East Sahara.
According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Raul Rodriguez, “a subject” was crossing the street was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Sahara at Commercial Center.
At 6:30 a.m. officers were putting up crime scene tape around the area. A red pickup sat next to debris and a pair of shoes in front of the bus stop.
Rodriguez said police do not think the driver was impaired.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com.Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.Sahara Avenue and Commercial Center Las Vegas, Nevada