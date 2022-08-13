‘Why destory beutiful land art?’: Seven Magic Mountains being restored

The popular Seven Magic Mountains art installation in the desert south of Las Vegas keeps getting marred by graffiti.

Work lights illuminate the Seven Magic Mountains at sunrise as the art installation undergoes routine maintenance with fresh painting by the Vergith Contracting Co. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Work lights illuminate the Seven Magic Mountains early in the morning as the art installation undergoes routine maintenance with fresh painting by the Vergith Contracting Co. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Journeyman Painter Paul Davis grinds graffiti off base stones at Seven Magic Mountains as the art installation undergoes routine maintenance with fresh painting by the Vergith Contracting Co. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A base stone is covered in graffiti at Seven Magic Mountains as the art installation undergoes routine maintenance with fresh painting by the Vergith Contracting Co. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Journeyman Painter Ivan Barerra pressure washes stones at Seven Magic Mountains as the art installation undergoes routine maintenance with fresh painting by the Vergith Contracting Co. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Colored paint chips gather at Seven Magic Mountains having been pressure-washed off as the art installation undergoes routine maintenance with fresh painting by the Vergith Contracting Co. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Matt Nelson mixes the custom colors for Seven Magic Mountains at Vergith Contracting Co. as the art installation undergoes routine maintenance with fresh painting on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A crew from the Vergith Contracting Co. prepares the stones at Seven Magic Mountains as the art installation undergoes routine maintenance with fresh painting on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Journeyman Painter Ivan Barerra wraps stones at Seven Magic Mountains as the art installation undergoes routine maintenance with fresh painting by the Vergith Contracting Co. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Journeyman Painters Paul Davis, left, and Ivan Barerra, right, apply base coats to stones at Seven Magic Mountains as the art installation undergoes routine maintenance with fresh painting by the Vergith Contracting Co. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Journeyman Painter Paul Davis applies base coats to a stone at Seven Magic Mountains as the art installation undergoes routine maintenance with fresh painting by the Vergith Contracting Co. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Journeyman Painters Paul Davis, left, and Ivan Barerra, right, apply base coats to stones at Seven Magic Mountains as the art installation undergoes routine maintenance with fresh painting by the Vergith Contracting Co. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Test rocks for a pink base coat are sprayed at Seven Magic Mountains as the art installation undergoes routine maintenance with fresh painting by the Vergith Contracting Co. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Color mixing buckets at the ready as Seven Magic Mountains undergoes routine maintenance with fresh painting by the Vergith Contracting Co. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The popular Seven Magic Mountains art installation in the desert south of Las Vegas keeps getting marred by graffiti, and John Henderson and his team keep cleaning it up.

“Why destroy beautiful land art?” said Henderson, a senior superintendent with Vergith Contracting. “It just needs to stop.”

Since Aug. 1, Henderson and his team of three other workers have been removing the graffiti — which consists mainly of small tags and scrawled names — and repainting artist Ugo Rondinone’s colorful towers of sun-faded boulders to bring them back to their flourescent glory.

They’ve also been applying a graffiti-repelling clear coat to thwart would-be vandals, and expect to be done the restoration work by Wednesday.

But the graffiti keeps coming.

“All the grafiiti is gone, but will it come back Monday after the weekend?” Henderson asked. “We don’t know.”

Since its installation in 2016, the land art piece by the Swiss-born, New York-based Rondinone has become a popular destination for visitors to marvel at the seven totems made from 33 huge boulders, each weighing 10 to 25 tons. The towers are each over 30 feet high.

In the age of Instagram, the site has also become a much-loved photo backdrop.

Unfotunately, vandals have also regularly been showing up at the art installation and violating the unwritten graffiti code by writing over another artist’s work.

“Everybody is frustrated with this,” Henderson said.

Seven Magic Mountains is in the desert off Las Vegas Boulevard South, about 10 miles south of the boulevard’s intersection with St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, near the Jean Dry Lake.

The installation was originally meant to have a two-year lifespan, but its popularity has led to the artist, and the Nevada Museum of Art and the Art Production Fund, to explore a way to keep the piece “on view for several years into the future,” says the sevenmagicmountains.com website.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.