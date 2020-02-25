Winds up to 30 mph expected most of Tuesday in Las Vegas

Gusty winds could reach 30 mph across the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday. The weekend outlook offers highs in the mid-70s.

Waves up to 3 feet are forecast for parts of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Alex Westerman jumps high into Lake Mohave while people watch from a boat at Nelson's Landing on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Searchlight. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Details on the lake wind advisory for Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (National Weather Service)

Winds gusts from 20 to 30 mph will be felt across the Las Vegas Valley starting before noon today.

“It will be pretty persistent from mid-morning until tapering off later in the afternoon afternoon,” National Weather Service meteorologist Kate Guillet said of the winds..

Sunny skies are forecast along with a high of 62, about 3 degrees below the norm of 65. Winds will be steady from 7 to 17 mph.

Lake wind advisory

A wind advisory has been issued from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, calling for waves up to 3 feet. Boaters are cautioned to be extremely careful.

The area expected to see the most waves is from Lake Mohave to Lake Havasau, according to the weather service.

Mid-70s on Saturday

After the winds leave, Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 63 with Thursday and Friday climbing to a high of 71 with a 74 projected for Saturday.

“We have a 20 percent rain chance on Sunday into Monday as a front moves in, but right now there’s not a lot of confidence in that outlook,” Guillet said.

