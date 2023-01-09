50°F
Local

Woman dies after crash in west Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2023 - 5:40 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A 44-year-old Las Vegas woman died after the vehicle she was driving went through a red light and crashed into an SUV in west Las Vegas, police said.

The woman, whose identity hasn’t been released, was driving a 2009 Nissan Cube south on Tenaya Way toward Westcliff Drive just after 2 p.m. on January 2.

Meanwhile, a 2021 Toyota 4Runner was heading east on Westcliff toward Tenaya Way, which turns into Antelope Way south of Westcliff.

“A collision occurred when the Nissan’s driver failed to stop for a solid red traffic signal and impacted the Toyota in the intersection,” read a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the Nissan’s driver was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were “determined to be non-life threatening by trauma staff,” the police statement said.

But on Sunday, police said they learned the woman had died four days after the crash.

It wasn’t yet clear what caused the woman’s death. Information about cause and manner of death resulting from collisions is released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The woman’s death was the fourth traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2023. It was still under investigation, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as a 30-year-old Las Vegas woman, “remained at the collision scene with minor injuries and showed no signs of impairment,” police said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

