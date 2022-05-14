Basic sweeps Gorman to capture 5A Southern Region title

After losing two close games to Bishop Gorman including one this week, Basic locked down the top seed in next week’s state tournament with an impressive doubleheader sweep.

After losing two close games to Bishop Gorman, the third time proved to be the charm Friday afternoon for Basic.

The fourth time proved to be an even bigger charm on Friday night.

The Wolves battled through the loser’s bracket and knocked off the vaunted Gaels 5-3 in the first of two 5A Southern Region baseball championship games. Then they cruised to a 12-4 victory in the second game and earned the title in impressive fashion.

“You really don’t want a high school team to have to flip on the switch but they’ve actually done it,” said Basic coach Scott Baker, whose team locked down the top seed in next week’s 5A state tournament by sweeping the nation’s No. 8-ranked team and second Southern Region state qualifier on its home diamond. “They’ve been saying when it’s time they’re going to do it. (But) as a coach, no, let’s not wait to flip the switch.

“But they’ve been playing phenomenal. Total group effort, and all pulling on the same rope right now, for sure.”

Basic (27-10) spotted the Gaels (33-4) a 2-0 lead before putting together multiple-run innings in the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings and pulled away in what turned out to be a contentious second game marred by brushback and bat flip warnings, and multiple ejections.

“Boys being boys,” said Baker, who by rule was remanded to the dugout after his second baseman Jesus Pedraza was ejected for stomping on home plate after hitting a towering two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth. “Emotions got a little high. But I think it got a little out of control with not a lot going on.”

Pedraza’s homer was one of four Basic belted off six Gorman pitchers. Mason Neville hit two solo shots and drove in three runs with Chase Ditmar adding a three-run blast in the sixth that closed the scoring. Chris Acosta picked up the pitching win with solid relief help from Braden Turner.

Basic won the first game behind behind junior left-hander Ben Smith, who pitched into the seventh inning, and designated hitter Tate Southisene, who drove in three runs with a two-run second inning home run and an RBI-single in the fifth.

The Wolves led 5-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh before Gorman pushed across two runs on four singles — the last of which, an infield nubber off the bat of Easton Shelton, appeared to be the final out of the game before it took a fluky bounce off first base.

But Basic reliever Aaron Rubio preserved the win by retiring Gunnar Myro on a pop fly to the catcher with the bases loaded.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.