Centennial wins 6th straight girls state basketball title

Centennial’s girls basketball team won its NIAA-record sixth straight state championship Friday night, defeating Desert Oasis 79-51 in the Class 4A final in Reno.

Centennial junior guard Taylor Bigby makes a layup during the first quarter of the Class 4A state championship game against Desert Oasis at Lawlor Events Center in Reno on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Sam Gordon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis senior forward Desi-Rae Young blocks a shot during the first quarter of the Class 4A state championship game against Centennial at Lawlor Events Center in Reno on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Sam Gordon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial senior guard/forward Daejah Phillips shoots a free throw during the first quarter of the Class 4A state championship game against Desert Oasis at Lawlor Events Center in Reno on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Sam Gordon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Bulldogs have won 12 state championships, all of them in the past 19 years.

Centennial took control in the final minutes of the first half with a 13-0 run to take a 43-26 halftime lead. That came almost immediately after Desert Oasis center Desi-Rae Young left the game with three fouls.

