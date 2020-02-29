Centennial wins 6th straight girls state basketball title
RENO – Centennial’s girls basketball team won its NIAA-record sixth straight state championship Friday night, defeating Desert Oasis 79-51 in the Class 4A final at Lawlor Events Center.
The Bulldogs have won 12 state championships, all of them in the past 19 years.
Centennial took control in the final minutes of the first half with a 13-0 run to take a 43-26 halftime lead. That came almost immediately after Desert Oasis center Desi-Rae Young left the game with three fouls.
