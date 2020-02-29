56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada Preps

Centennial wins 6th straight girls state basketball title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2020 - 8:54 pm
 

RENO – Centennial’s girls basketball team won its NIAA-record sixth straight state championship Friday night, defeating Desert Oasis 79-51 in the Class 4A final at Lawlor Events Center.

The Bulldogs have won 12 state championships, all of them in the past 19 years.

Centennial took control in the final minutes of the first half with a 13-0 run to take a 43-26 halftime lead. That came almost immediately after Desert Oasis center Desi-Rae Young left the game with three fouls.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Green Valley's Jazlyn Camacho is shown during a flag football game on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. ...
Green Valley wins second straight flag football title
By Jeff Wollard Special to the / RJ

The Gators seized momentum midway through the second quarter and rolled to their second consecutive Class 4A state championship with a 21-0 win over Las Vegas on Thursday.