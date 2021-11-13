Coronado, Faith Lutheran to meet for 5A girls state soccer title

Coronado defeated Galena and Faith Lutheran stopped McQueen in the Class 5A girls state soccer semifinals Friday at Spanish Springs High School in Sparks.

Coronado's Trinity Buchanan and Galena's Christin Huene go after a head shot during Friday's state playoff game at Spanish Spring High School in Sparks, Nevada, on Nov. 12, 2021.

Coronado goalkeeper Finn Gustafson looks to stop a shot by Hug's Alan Gutierrez during Friday's state playoff game at Spanish Spring High School in Sparks, Nevada, on Nov. 12, 2021.

Coronado's Trinity Buchanan and Galena's Eryn Cryer battle it out during Friday's state playoff game at Spanish Spring High School in Sparks, Nevada, on Nov. 12, 2021.

Coronado's Francisco Avila looks to take control of ball over Hug's Alan Gutierrez during Friday's state playoff game at Spanish Spring High School in Sparks, Nevada, on Nov. 12, 2021.

Faith Lutheran and Coronado played for the Class 4A state girls soccer championship two years ago.

They will meet again for the first Class 5A title after Coronado defeated Galena 3-0 and Faith Lutheran stopped McQueen 2-0 in the semifinals Friday at Spanish Springs High School in Sparks.

The championship game will be at noon Saturday.

Alexis Pashales scored two goals for Coronado (19-1-2), and Xayla Black added one. Trinity Buchanan had two assists and Milan Cordone one for the Southern Region champion Cougars, who will look to avenge a 1-0 loss in the 2019 title game. Goalie Megan Kingman got the shutout.

Trystyn Divich scored both goals for Faith Lutheran (17-2-4), and MaKenna Beckett and Aurrianna Parker had one assist apiece. Ari Gaminara had nine saves.

The Palo Verde boys will play for the 5A state championship after routing Reed 5-1.

Five players scored for Palo Verde (21-2-1) — Yuval Cohen, Gannon Gaudioso, Elad Cohen, Matt Vogel and Ethan Oiknine — and Marcus Ragin recorded the only assist.

The Southern Region champion Panthers will meet Northern Region champion Hug at 10 a.m. Saturday at Spanish Springs. Hug advanced with a 5-4 win in penalty kicks after a 0-0 tie with Coronado.

Palo Verde coach Scott Hunt gave Reed credit for making it difficult in the first half before the Panthers “wore them down a bit.”

Coronado, the Southern Region’s No. 2 team, finished 12-2-4.

Class 4A

Boys

Mario Juarez scored on a free kick in overtime to send top-seeded Sunrise Mountain past No. 4 Mojave 2-1 in the Class 4A state semifinals at Foothill High School.

Juarez also had an assist, and Caleb Castano scored for Sunrise Mountain (15-0-3), which will meet No. 2 Green Valley (19-2-3) for the state championship at 10 a.m. Saturday at Foothill.

The Gators defeated No. 3 Arbor View 3-1.

Mojave finished 12-4-3. Arbor View finished 19-5-1.

Girls

The top two seeds will meet in the championship game after No. 1 Cimarron-Memorial (18-1-1) defeated No. 4 Legacy 5-0, and No. 2 Bonanza (15-1-1) escaped with a 3-2 win over No. 3 Silverado in a shootout after a 0-0 tie.

The championship game will be at noon at Foothill.

Class 3A

Boys

SLAM Nevada defeated Elko 4-1, and Equipo Academy edged McQueen 2-1 in the semifinals at Pahrump Valley.

They will meet for the state championship at 10 a.m. Saturday in a rematch of last week’s Southern Region final. SLAM Nevada (16-3) routed Equipo (17-5-2) 4-1 in that game.

Girls

Pahrump Valley will play for a state title on its home field after a 1-0 win over Truckee.

The Trojans (18-1) will meet South Tahoe, a 1-0 winner over Boulder City (14-4-1), at noon Saturday.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.