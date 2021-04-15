Desert Pines’ Anthony Swift signs to play college basketball

Anthony Swift grew up as a baseball player, but will play basketball in college after signing with Southern Utah on Wednesday.

Desert Pines senior Anthony Swift, second from left, sits next to his mother Jay Douwes, and coaches Mike Uzan, left, and Daimar Harris, during his signing day ceremony at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Swift committed to play basketball at Southern Utah University. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Trey Goughnour signs a National Letter of Intent to play football at Fort Lewis College, flanked by his parents Nicole and Dennis, in late March. (Jason Orts/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anthony Swift grew up as a baseball player, but he decided to make the switch to basketball when he was in middle school.

He said he wasn’t sure why he decided to play basketball, other than “I’m kind of tall,” but he’s found his niche on the hardwood.

On Wednesday, the first day of the regular spring signing period, the Desert Pines senior signed a National Letter of Intent to play college basketball for Southern Utah.

“This day means a lot,” said, Swift, a 6-foot-6-inch small forward listed as a three-star recruit on Rivals.com. “It’s been a lot of work, long nights, early mornings, all the school work. I’m thankful for everybody who’s been in my corner.”

Because Swift is a late comer to basketball, Desert Pines coach Michael Uzan said he has plenty of room to grow.

But Swift’s natural athleticism made him a natural for the sport, and he’s unwilling to back down from a challenge — no matter who he’s up against.

“This program has taught me to be a dog,” Swift said. “Everybody on this team is a dog. I’m always going to talkmy talk, no matter how it is. It doesn’t matter who we play or who was on that team, we always go at it.”

Swift and teammate Dayshawn Wiley, a 6-3 guard who Uzan expects to sign later this spring, were two of the main cogs who helped the Jaguars reach the Class 4A state championship game in 2020.

Uzan said Swift has a nice shot and is a strong defender but can still get better with his ball-handling and knowledge of the game.

“Everybody talks about ceilings, and he has so much room to get better,” Uzan said. “I think he’s got a long way to go before he maximizes and plays to his full potential.”

Coronado football player signs

Coronado wide receiver Trey Goughnour has learned a lot about playing his position from relatives of Raider greats at the position.

His youth coach for two years was Sheva Branch, the nephew of the late Raiders great Cliff Branch, and he played his junior season at Coronado under Fred Biletnikoff Jr., the son of NFL Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff.

Goughnour signed in late March to play for Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. He participated Wednesday in Coronado’s signing day ceremony, which honored all 31 athletes who have signed throughout the school year.

Goughnour said while losing his senior season at Coronado was a bitter pill to swallow, it made him appreciate more important aspects of life.

“After all the unprecedented times, I know how important family is,” Goughnour said. “I value the fact that Fort Lewis is close to my family. Once I got an opportunity to go there, it was pretty much a no-brainer.”

