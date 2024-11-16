Faith Lutheran stops 2-point try in OT to return to title game — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran will play for the Class 5A Division II state title again after surviving a tense battle with Shadow Ridge in the Southern League title game.

Shadow Ridge quarterback Gage Crnkovic (16) scrambles against Faith Lutheran in the first quarter of their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran running back Justin Robbins (33) runs for a touchdown against Shadow Ridge in the first quarter of their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran running back Justin Robbins (33) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Jackson Perkins against Shadow Ridge in the first quarter of their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran running back Justin Robbins (33) runs for a touchdown against Shadow Ridge in the first quarter of their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran wide receiver Aipa Kuloloia (12) catches a pass against Shadow Ridge in the first quarter of their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran stands for the National Anthem before taking on Shadow Ridge in their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran fans watch their team play against Shadow Ridge in the first quarter of their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran fans cheer as their team runs onto the field to take on Shadow Ridge in their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran runs onto the field to take on Shadow Ridge in their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sun sets over the football field at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School before Faith Lutheran takes on Shadow Ridge in their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge fullback Trevin Young (29) scores against Faith Lutheran in overtime of their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran fans cheer as their team takes on Shadow Ridge in the fourth quarter of their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge halfback Tyrell Craven (32) runs against Faith Lutheran in the fourth quarter of their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge Ray Carmel (10) tries to catch a pass in front of Faith Lutheran linebacker Aipa Kuloloia WR, LB (12) in the fourth quarter of their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran wide receiver Rouselle Shepard (4) catches a pass in front of Shadow Ridge safety Mujahid Gilliard (33) in the fourth quarter of their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge fullback Trevin Young (29) scores against Faith Lutheran in the fourth quarter of their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge halfback Tyrell Craven (32) runs against Faith Lutheran in the third quarter of their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge quarterback Gage Crnkovic (16) is brought down by Faith Lutheran in the second quarter of their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran wide receiver Rouselle Shepard (4) runs against Shadow Ridge in the first quarter of their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran quarterback Alexander Rogers (15) throws against Shadow Ridge in the second quarter of their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge fullback Trevin Young (29) runs ahead of Faith Lutheran defensive back Matthew Mason (7) in the first quarter of their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge halfback Tyrell Craven (32) is forced out of bounds by Faith Lutheran in the first quarter of their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge halfback Tyrell Craven (32) runs against Faith Lutheran defensive back Gavin Day (1) in the first quarter of their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran celebrates beating Shadow Ridge in their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran celebrates beating Shadow Ridge in their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Top-seeded Faith Lutheran stopped a 2-point conversion in overtime to pull out a 35-34 home victory over No. 3 Shadow Ridge in the Class 5A Divsion II Southern League title game Friday.

The Crusaders (11-0) earned a rematch in the state championship game with Northern champion Bishop Manogue, which defeated Reed 35-28 on Friday. The title game is Nov. 23 at McQueen High in Reno.

Manogue beat Faith Lutheran 40-21 in last year’s title game.

On Friday, the Crusaders missed a 48-yard field goal as time expired to send the game into overtime.

After senior Rouselle Sheppard scored for Faith Lutheran, junior Trevin Young scored on a 4-yard touchdown run on fourth down for Shadow Ridge (9-4).

Instead of kicking the extra point, the Mustangs opted to go for the win, but quarterback Gage Crnkovic’s pitch to senior Isaiah Akinsanya was fumbled, and Faith Lutheran recovered to end the game.

“We practiced an overtime scenario this week in practice,” Faith Lutheran coach Mike Sanford said. “It worked out the same way as tonight. Our offense scored a touchdown, but our defense stopped them on the conversion.”

In the first half, Faith Lutheran started with two touchdown drives. Junior Justin Robbins got the scoring started by being on the receiving end of a 20-yard pass from Alex Rogers.

On the next possession, Rogers finished the drive himself with a 33-yard run.

Unfortunately for Faith Lutheran, Shadow Ridge opened the game with three consecutive touchdown drives.

As it has all season, the Mustangs’ run game led the way. Senior Malahkai Berry got the Mustangs on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run, and Crnkovic followed up with his own 1-yard score.

Senior Tyrell Craven then got on the board with a 30-yard touchdown. He finished with 133 yards, 102 of which came in the first half.

Faith Lutheran tied the game in the final seconds of the first half on a 27-yard touchdown pass to Mack Ford.

After halftime, both offenses became stagnant, and neither team put together a substantial drive until six minutes were left in the fourth quarter.

Shadow Ridge took the lead with a 35-yard touchdown run from Young. Rogers then responded with another touchdown run to tie the game at 28, and the Crusaders prevailed in overtime.

“We ended last year at state with a loss to Manogue,” Sanford said. “So it’s always a big game, and our players are very excited.”